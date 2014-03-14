Online tool makes donating to RLC Foundation easier - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Online tool makes donating to RLC Foundation easier

Tori Bowden, Producer
INA, IL (KFVS) -
A new online tool now allows Rend Lake College graduates and supporters to easily donate to the RLC Foundation, which offers student scholarships and facilitates many on-campus projects and initiatives.
The online giving option allows donors to support the RLC Foundation by investing in their students in the form of scholarships, endowments, capital development projects, educational programs, and recognition opportunities.
RLC Foundation CEO Shawna Manion said the online giving option has been in the works for a while, and she's glad to have it up and running.
Last year, over 525 scholarships and $370,000 were awarded to RLC students through the Foundation.

To find the online giving button, visit www.rlc.edu.

