1 southbound lane of I-57 in Johnson County closed due to crash

1 southbound lane of I-57 in Johnson County closed due to crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - One southbound lane of Interstate 57 is closed due to a semi truck crash in Johnson County.

The crash happened just south of Goreville in the southbound lane.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the semi truck clipped another car and then ran into a rock bluff along the road.

No one was injured in the crash. 

Our crew on the scene says the semi truck is facing towards traffic.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

