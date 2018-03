1 southbound lane of I-57 in Johnson County closed due to crash

One southbound lane of Interstate 57 is closed due to a semi truck crash in Johnson County.The crash happened just south of Goreville in the southbound lane.According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the semi truck clipped another car and then ran into a rock bluff along the road.No one was injured in the crash.Our crew on the scene says the semi truck is facing towards traffic.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.