Family wants justice after almost 3 years

A father, and a soon-to-be professional basketball player in Europe, was shot in the front seat of his car almost three years ago.



Roosevelt Jackson's family and friends say they wanted justice from the beginning, but so far haven't gotten it.



"I want justice for him because it's not right," said Monnie Daniels, Jackson's mother. "I miss my son. I love my son."



Daniels said she carries her son with her everywhere she goes. He was a father of eight and she said he was a great father to them.



She said not many people knew Jackson was actually about to go to Europe to play basketball professionally, but then things changed quickly.



Family friend Rosie Orr said they haven't missed a hearing yet and don't plan on it. Their goal is justice and they want to see it reached.



"It's so hard," Orr said. "His mom that's my friend. We grew as kids together and it's so hard for her and all she really wants is justice."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.