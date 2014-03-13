KY 281 in Hopkins Co. restricted to 1 lane due to 'land slippage'

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said KY 281/Island Ford Road in northern Hopkins County is restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal due to land slippage damaged the road.

Last Friday, KYTC said engineers received reports that pavement along KY 281 had developed several significant cracks along an extended levee near the 14 mile marker. On investigation, they found a land slip along about 60 feet of the northbound lane and a smaller land slip along the southbound lane nearby.

KY 281 runs along an extended levee from about the 12 mile marker to about the 15 mile marker near Otter Creek. Engineers attributed the land slip to extended wet weather that saturated soil along the embankment. This is along a section of KY 281 where the Hopkins County Highway Maintenance Crew has had to make extensive repairs to the levee in the past.

KYTC installed an automated signal last Friday at one of the slips to control traffic. Another section nearby was marked off with traffic barrels.

They say drivers should use appropriate caution is this area of KY 281 just north of the Otter Creek Bridge. This is about 3 miles south of KY 138/Jewel City Road.

A geotechnical engineering team will be evaluating this site over the next few days and helping develop a long-range strategy to repair the levee and damaged roadway. KYTC engineers indicate they may have to wait a week or more for soil in the area to dry before they can begin repair work. Meanwhile, the temporary traffic signal will control traffic flow through the area.

About 100 vehicles travel this section of KY 281 in an average day.

