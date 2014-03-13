McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept. arrest 5 after separate investigat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept. arrest 5 after separate investigations

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Clifford Irons (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Clifford Irons (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Marion Reed (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Marion Reed (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Michael Williams-Johnson (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Michael Williams-Johnson (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Santana Reed (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Santana Reed (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Paducah men and a Paducah woman, and cited another woman, Thursday afternoon on various offenses.

Mario Reed, 32, from Paducah, was arrested for trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Michael Williams-Johnson, 29, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Santana Reed, 29, of Paducah, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Helen Reed was also cited for possession of marijuana.

On Thursday morning the Cabinet for Health and Family Services received a complaint alleging that illegal drug activities were occurring at 1101 Madison Street in Paducah. The complaint alleged that two small children were normally present when these activities were taking place.

A joint investigation was conducted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and The Cabinet for Health and Family Services which led to a search of 1101 Madison. Detectives say they found marijuana and paraphernalia throughout the home, as well as in Mario Reed’s possession.

The investigation led to the arrest of Mario Reed.

While detectives and Health and Family Services were trying to complete the investigation, deputies say Michael Williams-Johnson began interfering. They say Williams-Johnson became very disruptive and would not let investigators finish. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Santana Reed was also arrested for marijuana possession. Helen Reed, a resident of the apartment, was cited for marijuana possession as well.

In a separate investigation, detectives arrested 45-year-old Clifford Irons of Paducah, Ky.

According to the sheriff's department, Irons was arrested after an investigation into the illegal sale of prescription pain medication. The investigation showed that Irons had sold half of his Hydrocodone prescription in less than one day. He was arrested during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Oscar Cross in Paducah. He was charged with trafficking controlled substance.

All arrested individuals were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly