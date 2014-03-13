McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept. arrest 5 after separate investigations

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested two Paducah men and a Paducah woman, and cited another woman, Thursday afternoon on various offenses.

Mario Reed, 32, from Paducah, was arrested for trafficking marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Michael Williams-Johnson, 29, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Santana Reed, 29, of Paducah, was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Helen Reed was also cited for possession of marijuana.



On Thursday morning the Cabinet for Health and Family Services received a complaint alleging that illegal drug activities were occurring at 1101 Madison Street in Paducah. The complaint alleged that two small children were normally present when these activities were taking place.

A joint investigation was conducted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and The Cabinet for Health and Family Services which led to a search of 1101 Madison. Detectives say they found marijuana and paraphernalia throughout the home, as well as in Mario Reed’s possession.

The investigation led to the arrest of Mario Reed.

While detectives and Health and Family Services were trying to complete the investigation, deputies say Michael Williams-Johnson began interfering. They say Williams-Johnson became very disruptive and would not let investigators finish. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Santana Reed was also arrested for marijuana possession. Helen Reed, a resident of the apartment, was cited for marijuana possession as well.

In a separate investigation, detectives arrested 45-year-old Clifford Irons of Paducah, Ky.

According to the sheriff's department, Irons was arrested after an investigation into the illegal sale of prescription pain medication. The investigation showed that Irons had sold half of his Hydrocodone prescription in less than one day. He was arrested during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Oscar Cross in Paducah. He was charged with trafficking controlled substance.

All arrested individuals were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

