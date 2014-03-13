Charleston DPS investigating shooting

?

The Charleston Department of Public Safety responded to calls of shots fired at 5 p.m. on March 13.

According to DPS, they received reports of shots fired on Vine Street. While officers were responding, more calls were received concerning a person shot near the intersection of Marshall and Elm Streets.

Police say the initial investigation indicates a vehicle was shot at numerous times as it traveled in the 600 block of Vine Street. They say a man riding in the vehicle was injured on his upper body, believed to be from flying glass. This was the same victim that was reported to be shot at the intersection of Marshall and Elm Streets.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to DPS, no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.