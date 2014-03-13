Cape Girardeau police to increase DWI enforcement over St. Patrick's Day

The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced that it will join the annual statewide "St. Patrick's Day DWI Enforcement" to crackdown on drunk driving over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.



The police department said they will be actively searching for drunk drivers, and anyone caught driving drunk will be arrested.



Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair also stressed the wide range of negative consequences of being arrested for drunk driving. These negative consequences could include:



Jail time

Loss of driver's license

Higher insurance rates

Attorney fees

Court costs

Lost time at work

Potential loss of job

Personal embarrassment when friends, family and coworkers learn of it

Chief Blair said that crashes involving impaired drivers killed 230 people in Missouri in 2012, which is approximately one impaired driving fatality every day-and-a-half.



He emphasized that driving drunk is not worth the risk, and to not take the chance.



