With an explosion like in New York, it can make you think about the safety of your own home or business.“It’s always a concern,” said Dave Soto.Soto, with Soto Property Management said they’re always worried what could happen at one of their apartments."Not one person is going to be responsible for the whole building so we have to take care of that," said Soto.Soto said they give their tenants emergency check lists, but said an explosion like in New York makes him think about the dangers."It just makes you think and makes you wonder, what can happen, what can you do different," said Soto."What we're looking for when we arrive on the scene, we're looking for an explosive atmosphere and we'll be able to make a determination on how dangerous the situation is," said Mark Hasheider, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief.He said not only natural gas, but also propane leaks can be a problem in the Heartland. He said the gas companies will monitor the line to see if there is a leak, but customers should still check gas appliances and lines for any problems."There are some things you want to be very, very careful about," said Hasheider.How can you tell if there’s a gas leak? A “rotten egg” odor, a blowing or hissing sound, or dead or discolored vegetation.What should you do? Call 911, get out of the house, and don’t start electrical devices, cars, or appliances.All things Soto wants to make sure people keep in mind."We're concerned about our tenants safety," said Soto.If you’re planning to get out your grill as temperatures warm up, Hasheider said you should make sure you don’t store your propane tank in a hot area like the attic, and don’t leave it in the car.