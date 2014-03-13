Heartland Sports Scores 3/13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports Scores 3/13

(KFVS) - Here are sports scores for Thursday, March 13.

SEC
Mizzou - 91
Texas A&M - 83
Double OT

Big 10
Illinois - 64
Indiana - 54

Missouri High School Boys State Tournament
Class 1 Semifinal
Scott County Central - 69
Stanberry - 63

Class 3 Semifinal (Girls) 
El Dorado Springs---60
Saxony Lutheran---38

Kentucky Girls Sweet 16
Marshall County - 54
Perry County Central - 38

Women's MVC tournament
Missouri State - 61
SIU - 39

