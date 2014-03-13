Ullin voters to decide on liquor sales in city limits

The liquor will be flowing into one Heartland city if a measure is passed next week.

Voters in the Village of Ullin will decide on Tuesday whether or not to allow the sale of liquor in the city.

Supporters of the proposal say bringing liquor sales to Ullin would help bring in tax dollars that are currently going to nearby towns.

"As of right now, if someone wanted to purchase alcohol on a given day, they would have to make about a 20 minute drive to Dongola or a little bit further to Anna," said Andrew Hannan. "I think it would help some of the small businesses around here."

We also spoke to people opposed to the measure. None of them wanted to go on camera.

One man said Ullin is doing well without the sale of liquor, and there is now reason for that to change.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.