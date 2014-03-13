Rural Health holds health insurance workshops

The deadline to sign up under the new U.S. health care law for this year is March 31.Health officials in Illinois want to help get you covered.Rural Health, Inc. at 513 N. Main Street in Anna is hosting enrollment workshops every Thursday evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. until the end of the month. Staff from Rural Health say the free workshops will explain your options and help enroll you in the plan that is right for you.For more information or to make an appointment, call the Outreach & Enrollment Department at Rural Health, Inc. at 618-833-4471 ex. 101.