Rural Health holds health insurance workshops - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Rural Health holds health insurance workshops

Michale Johnson, Producer
Connect
ANNA, IL (KFVS) - The deadline to sign up under the new U.S. health care law for this year is March 31. 

Health officials in Illinois want to help get you covered.

Rural Health, Inc. at 513 N. Main Street in Anna is hosting enrollment workshops every Thursday evening between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. until the end of the month. Staff from Rural Health say the free workshops will explain your options and help enroll you in the plan that is right for you.

People who attend the workshops are asked to bring a copy of last year's tax returns as well as proof of income. If you can't make it to one of the Thursday evening workshops, you can call rural health and make an appointment.

For more information or to make an appointment, call the Outreach & Enrollment Department at Rural Health, Inc. at 618-833-4471 ex. 101.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly