No new leads after weekend searches in Pope Co. for missing woman

Weekend searches in Pope County turned up no new leads in the disappearance of a Shawneetown woman.

The family of Chrisandra Williams said they're still trying to get radar equipment to search the Ohio River on Tuesday, March 18.

Williams has been missing since December and family members say they aren't giving up hope.



The Hardin County Sheriff's Department reported Friday, March 14 that the remains discovered in rural Pope County were found to be non-human, and that the items that were believed to have been fingernails were fish scales.



The "items of interest" were found around 3 p.m. in Pope County on Thursday, March 13, according to Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits.

The department collected the items which were found off the road about 2 miles outside the Hardin County line. They said they will send them to a crime lab.

Illinois State Police is still handling the case.

The Pope County Sheriff's Department said the search has been suspended for Thursday night and will resume Friday morning.

Dogs were assisting in the search on Thursday.

The sheriff's department said they will continue to work closely with the family.



Family members of a missing Shawneetown woman say they won't rest until she comes home.

Chrisandra Williams has been missing since December 2 and despite there being very few clues surrounding her disappearance, family said they'll continue to search.

The search for 39-year-old Chrisandra Williams extended into Pope County Thursday morning. An area which includes Shawnee National Forest.

"We are expanding out to here, thinking this is the next logical place to check," said Dustin Williams, Chrissy's son. "There are a lot of boat ramps near the river that are easy access that are well hidden also. There is a lot of wooded areas that take a lot of time to cover on foot."

The group used ATV's and maps to navigate through the miles and miles of forest, but the search won't just be on land.

As weather conditions improve, the family plans to head back out on the river to continue their search, they just need to raise enough money for the proper sonar equipment.

"We have to find her, we have to bring her home," said Carmen Lampert, Chrissy's stepmom.

According to law enforcement, Williams was last seen leaving a home in Rosiclare in her red 2011 Ford Escape the night of Dec. 2.

Despite not having any new leads, like their shirts read, they'll never give up.

The family plans to host a fundraiser April 12 at the Harrisburg American Legion from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The money will be used to pay for a private search team's stay while they use their sonar equipment on the Ohio River.

If you would like to help with the search efforts, the family asks that you contact them at:

Carmen Lamper 618-308-0119

Chrissy's Dad 618-841-9194

Chrissy's Mom 618-313-0293

