Couple claims construction project is damaging their historic home

If you’ve been to downtown Cape Girardeau recently, you’ve likely noticed some streets blocked off and road crews working.

"You can see cracks here, under the stairs, and under these corners,” Don Greenwood said as he pointed out damages around his home.

The home is 130 years old. Greenwood says what has taken thirty years to restore is being damaged because of the Broadway Storm Water Relief Project.

"Basically for the last four months they've shaken this house like an earthquake about every five or ten minutes,” Greenwood said.

The question is: who would pay for damages like these?

“Tax payers of Cape Girardeau aren't liable for paying those damages, it's the contractor that will be responsible,” Assistant City Manager Molly Hood said.

Hood says city officials as well as the city’s insurance company, have met with the Greenwoods.

“A claim has been made with the city's insurance and they will work with the contractor's insurance to remedy the situation,” Hood said.

The contractor for the project is R.L. Persons Construction Co. of Poplar Bluff, Mo.

“There are no damages to the homes caused by the work,” Owner Randy Persons said.

However, Greenwood disagrees.

"He's dead wrong,” Greenwood said. “He's completely wrong.”

Persons says the project has been extended because of winter weather. Greenwood says that’s part of the problem.

"I don't think anyone could content that you could shake an old 130 year old house for four months and not have some kind of structural damage occur,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood says he will be glad when the project is finished, but that’s not his main concern.

"It's not the inconvenience. We understand there's going to be inconvenience. It's not the dirt and the dust and the filth, that's all part of the job. It's merely the damage to our home and we'd like to be made whole at the end of this project,” Greenwood said.

According to Hood, the decision as to what happens next is up to the insurance companies.

“Our insurance company will work with the contractor’s insurance company to determine who, if anyone, is responsible for any damages that are incurred through the process,” Hood said.

Persons says the project is expected to be finished by mid to late summer.

