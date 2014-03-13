Latest on NYC building explosion - Search for missing IL woman continues - Obama wants new work overtime rules

Latest on NYC building explosion - Search for missing IL woman c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

We will have the latest on the NYC building gas explosion (Source: MGN) We will have the latest on the NYC building gas explosion (Source: MGN)
Crews were out looking for signs of this missing IL woman today. Crews were out looking for signs of this missing IL woman today.
President Obama wants changes in how overtime is paid (Source: MGN) President Obama wants changes in how overtime is paid (Source: MGN)
Coming up tonight at 5 & 6 ...

Six people have been declared dead and nine are missing after yesterday's NYC building explosion. It's been linked to a gas leak. Christy Millweard tells us at 5:04 what experts say to do if you smell natural gas.

One person is dead after a house fire in Martin, Tennessee.

President Obama wants new work overtime rules. He's directed the Labor Department in a memo to work on it. We'll tell what that means for you tonight at 5:09.

Bryan McCormick says tonight will be clear and cold.

A bill has been introduced saying law enforcement in Missouri could not track the location of a cell phone without a warrant.

And, teens in Missouri could soon need parental consent to use tanning beds.

Allison Twaits says a search has continued for a missing 39-year-old Gallatin County, Illinois woman who hasn't been seen since December 2013.

Kathy Sweeney has an update on an I-Team investigation she first brought to you in February.

A Cape Girardeau couple says construction is damaging their 130 year-old home. Who's responsible? Kadee Brosseau has the details tonight at 6.

A new gel being tested has the potential to protect women from HIV.

More than 400,000 child safety seats have been added to a recall.

Todd Richards & Josh Frydman have boys and girls high school and Mizzou hoops from Columbia, Mo.

