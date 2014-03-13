MoDOT to perform bridge repair on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MoDOT to perform bridge repair on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -
Southbound I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.
This section of roadway is located between Route Y and Route O.
 Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, March 24 through April 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The work zone will be marked with signs.  Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For more information, MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

