MoDOT to perform bridge repair on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County

Southbound I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.

This section of roadway is located between Route Y and Route O.

Weather permitting, work will be performed Monday, March 24 through April 4 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.