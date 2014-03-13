Digital mammography now available at Benton health center

Mammography services at the Benton Family Health Center have gone digital.

With less radiation and greater image detail, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center’s Mammography Department in Benton announced it is proud to offer the Carestream CR digital mammography system to Franklin County and the surrounding communities.

Traditional mammograms use film for the radiologist interpretation. The difference in digital mammography is that the images are stored and can be manipulated electronically. This allows the doctor to better visualize abnormalities and subtle changes especially for women with dense breast tissue. Digital images are easier to store, and they can be transmitted quickly to the radiologists at Good Samaritan Regional Health Center for interpretation, to get second opinions or to transfer records.

The American College of Radiology has designated Good Samaritan Regional Health Center in Mt. Vernon as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence; this means the American College of Radiology fully accredited their mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy services. Peer-review evaluations conducted by experts in the field, have determined that Good Samaritan has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs. Physicians and technologists all require additional training and education in the most recent breast imaging developments. This accreditation requires much time and dedication to high quality, there are only three such accreditations in Southern Illinois.

“This is not just a work place, this is a place where I want people to be welcomed and feel comfortable, like being in my home,” said Penny Phipps, RT(R)(M) mammography technologist at the Benton Family Health Center.



Mammogram appointments are available throughout the week during clinic hours. You can call Penny at 618-435-5362 to schedule your mammogram. In addition, bone density screenings and general x-ray are part of the imaging services offered at the Benton Family Health Center.

