Old Town Cape hires new development and resources coordinator

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Kevin Taylor (Source: Old Town Cape, Inc.) Kevin Taylor (Source: Old Town Cape, Inc.)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Old Town Cape welcomes Kevin Taylor as its new development and resources coordinator.

Taylor is currently attending Southeast Missouri State University and will receive a B.S. in Historic Preservation with a minor in both History and Construction Management in May 2014. His study emphasis is in Downtown Revitalization and he has completed an internship with Downtown Washington, Mo.

According to Old Town Cape, as the development and resources coordinator, Taylor will be responsible for volunteer and committee support, facilitation development, fundraising coordination and office management.

