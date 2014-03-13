1 killed in house fire in Martin

One person died in a house fire late Wednesday night in Martin, Tenn.It happened at 100 Jackson Street in Martin.The call of the fire came in at 8:35 p.m. Thursday.Ronald Tyrone Edwards, 55, died in the fire, according to the Martin Police Department.When crews arrived, the fire was coming from the front left window and door as facing the front of the house. The fire was covering the porch area. Heavy smoke was visible inside and coming from the inside of the home.Officers on the scene received conflicting reports as to whether or not the victim was in the residence. The smoke and fire were so strong the crews could not enter the home.As crews were nearing the end of their firefighting, they found the victim inside the home.The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Bomb and Arson Section and the City of Martin Police Department CID are investigating.