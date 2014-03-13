Paducah man charged with theft from business

A Paducah man was arrested on felony theft charges after items were stolen from a local business.The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation to a theft from a local business in McCracken County on Jan. 7.A representative of American Commercial Lines (ACL) reported that items from the company were listed for sale on an E-Bay account.A person of interest was identified by ACLDemond L. Davis, 43, of Paducah was identified as a suspect. The items on his E-Bay account totaled more than $36,000.Davis turned himself in to authorities on March 13.