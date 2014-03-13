Mississippi County residents warned about 'gift card' scam

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam targeting county residents involving gift cards.

According to a news release, the scammer has offered money and or a new car to the victim, in exchange for the call recipient buying gift cards and then telling him the card number or numbers.

The sheriff's offices says complaints have all involved Dollar General gift cards but any store that sells gift cards may be a target.

Store employees are asked to warn customers who buy gift cards of the scam. As with most scams, the scammer is calling from overseas, so victims are very unlikely to get their money back.

When asked for his contact information, the caller identified himself as Michael Green. The caller then provided the following numbers: (876) 281–3373 & (876) 793–4535, ext. 7.

Residents who receive a suspicious call are asked to hang up and contact police.

If you receive a call from an (876) number should NOT call the number back. (876) prefix is an international call to Jamaica, and so victims will be billed for the overseas call.

