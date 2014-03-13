Trinity Lutheran student wins Regional Spelling Bee

Jade Ray Samanta, of Cape Girardeau has won the 5th Annual Regional Spelling Bee in Poplar Bluff, sponsored by Three Rivers College.The event organizer was Mark Sanders, English instructor at Three Rivers.According to a news release, Samanta won first place by correctly spelling the word “ribosome.”Samanta received an expenses-paid trip for himself and two parents to Washington, D.C., where he will represent southeast Missouri in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.Samanta currently attends Trinity Lutheran in Cape Girardeau.