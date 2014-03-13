Southern Illinois Electric partnering with Red Cross for blood d - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southern Illinois Electric partnering with Red Cross for blood drives

(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
(KFVS) -

The American Red Cross is partnering with Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative for five upcoming blood drives.

According to a news release, each household will receive a $10 electric bill credit when an 18-years-old or older household member gives blood at any one of the following SIEC scheduled blood drives:

Alexander Co. - Friday, April 4 from 12:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at Egyptian Community Unit School in Tamms.

Pulaski Co. - Tuesday, May 27 from 1:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at Cross Road United Methodist Church in Ullin.

Massac Co. - Monday, June 9 from 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Metropolis.

Union Co. - Tuesday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. at Coad Chevrolet-Buick-Ford in Anna

“SIEC has a strong commitment to community,” said Jerri Schaefer, Communications Director of the SIEC. “We are owned by our members. We feel that by offering a $10 electric bill credit as an incentive to donate blood will not only help save lives, it will help members save money on their electric bills after one of the coldest winters on record. We hope to motivate several first-time blood donors and to show appreciation to consistent donors.”

Due to anticipated high turnouts, donors are being asked to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800 RED CROSS, or visiting www.redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly