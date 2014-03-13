Southern Illinois Electric partnering with Red Cross for blood drives

The American Red Cross is partnering with Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative for five upcoming blood drives.

According to a news release, each household will receive a $10 electric bill credit when an 18-years-old or older household member gives blood at any one of the following SIEC scheduled blood drives:

Alexander Co. - Friday, April 4 from 12:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at Egyptian Community Unit School in Tamms.

Pulaski Co. - Tuesday, May 27 from 1:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at Cross Road United Methodist Church in Ullin.

Massac Co. - Monday, June 9 from 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Metropolis.

Union Co. - Tuesday, July 29 from 10:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. at Coad Chevrolet-Buick-Ford in Anna

“SIEC has a strong commitment to community,” said Jerri Schaefer, Communications Director of the SIEC. “We are owned by our members. We feel that by offering a $10 electric bill credit as an incentive to donate blood will not only help save lives, it will help members save money on their electric bills after one of the coldest winters on record. We hope to motivate several first-time blood donors and to show appreciation to consistent donors.”

Due to anticipated high turnouts, donors are being asked to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800 RED CROSS, or visiting www.redcrossblood.org.

