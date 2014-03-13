Heartland Cooks 3/14/14 – Judge Dolan’s Irish Corned Beef & Cabbage

St. Patrick’s Day is the one day of the year during which everyone is Irish. This week’s Heartland Cook, Circuit Court Judge David Dolan of the Thirty-third Judicial Circuit Court, is Irish year round. His colleagues at the Scott County Courthouse have enjoyed and rave about the tastes of Ireland occasionally provided by the judge and his wife, Julie Dolan. The Scott County couple share their heritage in two recipes perfect for celebrating a St. Patrick’s Day feast at your table. Sláinte!

Judge David Dolan’s Corned Beef & Cabbage

Ingredients:

3 lbs. Corned Beef Brisket (flat cut)

1 Head of Cabbage

1 lb. bag baby carrots

1 Bottle of Guinness Stout beer

2 Tablespoons Pickling Spice

Water

Directions:

Place flat cut corned beef brisket in large pot and cover with water. Add the spice packet (if included in meat packaging) and 1 additional Tablespoon of Pickling Spice. (If no spice packet was included simply add 2 Tablespoons of pickling spice). Empty bottle of Guinness Stout beer into pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat and cover. Allow meat to simmer for three hours. (Or approximately 1 hour per pound)

When meat is fork tender, remove from pot. Add carrots and allow to simmer another 30 minutes. Add chopped cabbage and cook for another 30 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Slice meat to serve on a large platter surrounded by cabbage and carrots.

Judge Dolan’s Tip: You can also add potatoes at the same time you add the carrots for a heartier meal.

Julie Dolan’s Irish Soda Bread

Ingredients:

4 ½ cups flour

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 Tablespoons butter

1 cup raisins

3 Tablespoons caraway seeds

1 large lightly-beaten egg

1 ¾ cups buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a deep 10” – 12” skillet that’s at least 2” deep. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda.

Rub the butter into the mixture using your hands until coarse crumbs form. Add raisins and caraway seeds.

In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs and buttermilk. Add the mixture to the dough and stir until well combined. The dough will be sticky.

Transfer the dough into the greased skillet and smooth out the top and mound the dough slightly in the center. Cut a deep “X” in the center of the dough using a small sharp knife dipped in flour.

Bake bread about 1 hour 15 minutes until bread is cooked through and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Allow the bread to cool 10 minutes in the skillet, and then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely before slicing.

Enjoy!

