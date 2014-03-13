Lawyer accused of stealing his mother's identity

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County lawyer who went missing for more than four months amid mounting legal troubles is accused of stealing his mother's identity.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffrey M. Witt was arrested last week in New York after stepping off a flight from Istanbul. He hasn't been returned to St. Louis to answer felony charges of bank fraud and identity theft.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (bit.ly/Na6hGJ ) reports that Witt relied on a client pretending to be his mother to take out a $100,000 loan using her home as credit. Prosecutors say the client then endorsed a $60,000 check that Witt used for personal expenses.

Before he went missing in October 2013, Witt lost an almost $1 million legal malpractice case. His law license has been suspended by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

