Carbondale Police heighten enforcement over St. Patrick's Day holiday

The Carbondale Police Department will conduct special patrols to crack down on drunk driving and unbuckled travelers March 13 through 17.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Crackdown" is a way to urge people to celebrate St. Patrick's Day safely.

Seat belt enforcement will also rise during this period, especially during the nighttime hours when seat belt usage is at its lowest.

Here are some tips from the Carbondale Police Department on celebrating safely this holiday weekend.

If you are hosting a St. Patrick's Day party:

Serve a lot of food and include non-alcoholic drinks for your guests.

Help arrange ride-sharing with sober drivers or make sure your guests have a designated sober driver in advance.

Take the keys away from somebody if you think he/she is considering drinking and driving, and keep the numbers of local cab companies on hand.

If somebody that you served is involved in a drunk driving crash, you can be held liable and prosecuted.

If you are attending a St. Patrick's Day party:

Always wear your seat belt. It is still your best defense against a drunk driver.

If you believe a friend is considering drinking and driving, do not let him/her out of your sight.

Before the party starts, designate a sober driver and give that person your keys.

If you do not have a designated sober driver, ask a sober friend to give you a ride home, call a sober friend or family member, or a cab to pick you up; another option is to stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

