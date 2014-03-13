Cape Girardeau crash under investigation

A Cape Girardeau crash is currently under investigation.

According to Officer Darin Hickey with Cape Girardeau Police, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of S Sprigg and Hickory streets.

Officers found a truck turned on its side and the driver was standing outside the truck.

He had suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.



It appeared the truck was driving south on Sprigg when it swerved and hit a parked van.

The crash pushed the van forward into another parked car.

The car was pushed forward and hit another parked truck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



