Scott County Sheriff’s Office joins national 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' holiday

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies will increase patrol this weekend as part of the annual nationwide St. Patrick’s Day Holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown on drunk driving.

Deputies will be aggressively looking for drunk drivers during the Holiday Crackdown, which takes place March 14-17, and will arrest anyone caught driving under the influence.

Sheriff Rick Walter says that research has shown that high-visibility enforcement like the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has reduced drunk-driving fatalities by 20 percent. Four hundred twenty-one DWI arrests were made across Missouri on St. Patrick’s Day in 2013.

For more information, visit the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign Headquarters at

www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov

, or

www.saveMOlives.com