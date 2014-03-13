List details one strange thing about each state

Every state has something to be proud of and something its known for. But do you know everything about your state?

The Huffington Post has put together a list of one strange thing you may not know about each state.

The Burger King in Mattoon, Illinois opened before the national chain.

The restaurant registered a statewide trademark in 1959 and sued to be able to be the only Burger King in Illinois.

They lost but reportedly the national chain isn't allowed to operate within 20 miles of the original.

The Arkansas School for the Deaf has a leopard for its mascot.

The school was founded in 1941, so obviously not named after the band Def Leppard.

But a big coincidence!

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says there are 4.7 million barrels of bourbon in the state.

Compared to only 4.3 million people in the state!

Tightwad Bank is in the town of Clinton, Missouri.

This draws customers from around the country, choosing the bank just for the joke.

The "Nashville Curse" started back in the early 1980s, impacting bands from Nashville for years.

The curse was deemed broken by the band Paramore in 2008.

However in 2010 two of the original co-founders claimed they were a fake band created by their record label.

This has been denied by the lead singer, but either way, the Nashville band Kings of Leon has gone platinum since.

Click here to read the full list.



