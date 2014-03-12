Gallatin Co. school board asks voters to approve sales tax incre - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gallatin Co. school board asks voters to approve sales tax increase

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois primaries are on Tuesday.

Voters are going to sort out who is a contender for governor congressional seats and many local offices. It's also going to be a big day for Gallatin County schools.

The Gallatin County Schools are seeking "yes" votes to approve a half a percentage increase on sales tax in the county. The school district said they will use those extra funds to keep their school up and running.

The proposed half a percent increase on sales tax can only be used on the building's maintenance or repairs. It can't be used to pay teachers any more in their salaries, keep the buses on the road or for any extracurricular school activities. Not even for school supplies.

Some voters we talked to are voicing their opinions about paying a little more at the cash register.

"I think the sales tax is kind of outrageous on everything out here in Gallatin County," said Steven Nichols from Shawneetown.

"It's fine, you know, if it goes for the school and it helps out the school for just whatever they need to keep the kids in school," said Eddie Beavers from Shawneetown. "Everybody knows that the school rate falls. I'm all for it."

If voters approve the proposed half a percent increase on sales tax, it would raise the tax in Shawneetown to 7.5 percent.

Now all school leaders can do is wait and see which way the vote goes on Tuesday.

