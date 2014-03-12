Scam warning from Piedmont Police Chief

We've taken calls from Ripley to Wayne to Cape Girardeau County on this scam we want to warn you about.

The Piedmont chief of police said a lot of people have called him about it as well, so he checked it out himself.

Chief Richard Sanders said he has spoke with the Attorney General's Office and even called the number his residents gave him. He said someone in Columbia, South America answered the call.

Chief Sanders said it's the same idea behind some scams. It is something that sounds way too good to be true. He said the caller tells the person they won something that ranges from $9,000 to a new Mercedes.

They tell the person to go get a green dot card from the store and load with $450. The caller then gets the card number and the money is gone.

Sanders wants to make people aware. He said these callers are very persistent and can be persuasive.

"Well when I called the number I ended up finding out that its like a computer type set up and the guy I talked to was out of Columbia in South America," Sanders said. "I told him I knew it was a scam."

Sanders also said that the Attorney General's Office is aware of this and their advice is to hang up the phone immediately if you get a phone call.

