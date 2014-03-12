2 arrested for allegedly selling meth - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested for allegedly selling meth

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Albert Taylor (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Albert Taylor (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Julie Riley (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Julie Riley (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people were arrested recently in connection with a drug investigation.

Julie Riley, 42, was charged with trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Albert Taylor, 39, was charged with complicity to trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

On March 12, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department continued an investigation into the illegal trafficking of methamphetamine. The investigation led to Paducah resident Julie Riley and her home on Yarbro Lane on the South Side of Paducah, Ky.

During the afternoon hours, Riley was stopped for a traffic violation by Deputy Steve Croft and his K-9 Pepo. During that stop, Croft found quantities of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, both packaged for sale. Croft also found U.S. currency which is believed to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

Detectives then conducted a search of Riley’s home and found Albert Taylor.

Also during the search, detectives say they found additional marijuana, paraphernalia and evidence of the sale of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Both Riley and Taylor were taken to the McCracken County Jail.

According to the sheriff's department, Riley was convicted in 2010 for trafficking meth and received a 10 year sentence of which she served two years on probation. Taylor is currently on probation in Illinois.

Individuals with information pertaining to illegal drug crimes can contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department Drug Division directly at 270-448-1516 or 270-444-5157.

