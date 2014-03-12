MO, IL basketball tournament scores 3/12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Here's a look at your Missouri and Illinois basketball tournament scores for Wednesday, March 12.

Missouri Class 4 Sectionals

(Girls)

  • Dexter - 59
  • Park Hills Central - 42

(Boys)

  • Cape Central - 47
  • Farmington - 50

Missouri Class 5 Sectionals

(Boys)

  • Jackson - 65
  • Lafayette - 60

Illinois Class 3A Sectional Semifinals

  • Marion - 58
  • Alton (Marquette) - 39

