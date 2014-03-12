2 missing teens found by Graves Co. deputies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 missing teens found by Graves Co. deputies

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two missing juveniles were found Wednesday, March 12 by the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department asked for help in finding two 16-year-old girls they say walked away from New Pathway in Paducah on Sunday.

Detectives said they believed someone picked the girls up, and they could have possibly been staying with friends in Graves County. They say if anyone is caught helping the teens by hiding them, they could face charges.

