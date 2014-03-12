Village of Pittsburg boil order lifted

The boil order for the Village of Pittsburg Water Supply has been lifted.

The boil order affected customers between Fowler School Road and the city limits of Spillertown on Old Frankfort Road.



The Village of Pittsburg Public Water Supply announced they would shut down a water main on March 13 on Old Frankfort Road in Marion, Illinois for repairs.

They say the only customers that were affected are the customers between Fowler School Road and the city limits of Spillertown on Old Frankfort Road. There will also be a precautionary boil order for those customers.

For more information, you can contact the Village of Pittsburg Water Department at 618-993-8260.

