New daycare uses unique way to teach children

New daycare uses unique way to teach children

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

One daycare in southern Illinois is using a unique technique to prepare kids for entry into school.

Cedar House Daycare in Herrin, Illinois uses a Native American technique in which they use animals found in Colorado to teach children the fundamentals of reading, math, English, Spanish and more. Each animal symbolizes areas the kids learn about, and each room is decorated with a different animal including a bear, wolf, elk, deer and more.

Cedar House Daycare owner and teacher Toni Hassler said this is a great technique to introduce kids to hands on learning. Hassler said kids are more perceptive and want to learn in this fun type of environment.

Jessi Hurley, a parent of a child there, said her child, Halle, has learned extremely quick there. Hurley said Halle knows a lot from there including some Spanish and was even potty trained in five days.

Along with the Native American technique are many more techniques Hassler uses. Hassler lets the children decorate classroom walls with letters, numbers, words and pictures after they have learned them so it would better stick in their minds.

Hassler said they will also be hiring more teachers as enrollment climbs.

For more information about Cedar House Daycare, visit www.cedarhouseeducation.com.

