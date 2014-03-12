Lion's Club served up pancakes all day

It was Pancake Day at the Lion's Club on Wednesday, March 12.

The pancakes were served at the Arena Building. Lion's Club members fired up the griddles early Wednesday morning and served throughout the day.

They sold them for $5 a plate, and all of the money goes to charity. If you donated a pair of eye glasses, you got your flapjacks for free.

