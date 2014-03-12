Highway striping season kicks off in southeast MO

For Missouri Department of Transportation crews, spring marks the beginning of striping season.

Work to re-stripe various state routes throughout Southeast Missouri will begin the week of March 17, weather permitting. As work is underway, drivers should be prepared to slow down significantly when coming up behind a slow-moving striping caravan.

Striping in Southeast Missouri will start on Interstate 57 in Mississippi and Pemiscot Counties. Crews will then move to Interstate 55 at Sikeston, Mo., and work south to the Arkansas stateline. While working toward the stateline, stripers will also work on Route 412 and Interstate 155 in Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. After reaching the Arkansas stateline, stripers will work on I-55 north.

MoDOT's Southeast District striping crews will focus on major four-lane routes within the 25-county region throughout spring 2014. In June and July, crews will work to re-stripe state routes within cities and towns. Additional information will be released prior to night work on major routes.

The striping trucks move between 8 mph and 12 mph when work is underway. A driver traveling at highway speed can approach a slow-moving striping caravan much quicker than he or she expects because of significant differences in speed.

For example, where the speed limit is 70 mph on interstate highways, cars are covering at least 103 feet per second. If not paying close enough attention while approaching the striping caravan, a driver suddenly may have to brake and swerve to avoid a high speed, rear-end crash.

Drivers are asked to watch for yellow MoDOT trucks with flashing strobe lights and boards with flashing arrows and messages.

Many MoDOT striping crews work 12-hour days, Monday through Saturday and even early Sunday morning in some cases. Although most of the striping is done during daylight hours, nighttime work will be scheduled to avoid peak travel times in high traffic areas.

MoDOT encourages drivers to use caution in and around the striping equipment and crew workers. Here are driving tips to remember when coming upon a striping project:

On multi-lane highways, be prepared to slow down and pull around the striping train by merging carefully into the open lane. Avoid pulling in among the trucks in the work train to keep paint from getting onto your vehicle and to avoid damaging the newly painted stripe.

On two-lane highways, stay behind the last truck in the striping train, placed well behind the striping truck. This will give the new paint the few minutes it needs to dry. If traffic backs up behind the striping train, MoDOT crews will pull out of the way where it is safe to do so and let congestion clear.

If you drive through wet paint, which is water-based, clean your car as quickly as possible with a high-powered water hose, such as those used in car washes.

