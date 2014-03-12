KYTC reports emergency lane restriction on section of KY 286 in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC reports emergency lane restriction on section of KY 286 in Ballard Co.

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has placed an emergency lane restriction on a section of KY 286 in Ballard County.

This lane restriction with alternating traffic flow controlled by a temporary traffic signal is along KY 286 between the 10 and 11 mile marker.

According to KYTC, erosion caused by a cross drain headwall failure is threatening pavement along the westbound lanes at the site. This is along KY 286 in the Frazier Road area about 4 miles west of the Ballard-McCracken County Line.

The westbound lane has been closed in this area.

Drivers should be alert for slowing and stopped traffic at the site. Appropriate caution is required.

Engineers will be at the site on Thursday evaluating the damage and formulating a repair plan. Due to the extent of repairs that may be needed at this location, the work zone with a temporary traffic signal is likely to be in place for several days.

