Graves High co-ed cheerleaders hope performance will air on cable sports network

The Graves County High School Co-ed Competition Cheerleaders placed third in the large, co-ed division national competition of the Universal Cheerleading Association tournament in Orlando, Florida recently.

The co-ed divisions are scheduled to be shown on ESPN cable TV channels on the following dates:

Saturday, March 22 at 8 a.m. on ESPNU

Saturday, March 23 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, April 19 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Coach Jon Summerville said he believes at least part of Graves County's performance will air on the show, but won't know for sure until the broadcast.

