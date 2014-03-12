3 sent to hospital after crash on U.S. 45 in Graves Co.

Three people were injured Wednesday morning, March 12 in a crash on U.S. 45 near Construction drive.

According to Kentucky State Police, at around 9:51 a.m. a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, Ky. was stopped at a mobile home park just north of Purchase Ford on U.S. Highway 45 in a 2001 Ford Explorer. They say 70-year-old Peggy Morgan from Mayfield, Ky. was going northbound on U.S. 45 in a 2004 Buick Ranier. Police say the teen pulled into the path of Morgan and was hit in the driver's side of the vehicle.

The 17-year-old was taken by private vehicle to a hospital and her passenger, 20-year-old William Gore, from Murray, Ky. was taken by ambulance to the hospital as well.

Morgan was taken by ambulance to a Paducah hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all three were wearing their seat belts.



