Father, son sent to hospital after U.S. 60 crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARION, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash that occurred on U.S. 60, about four miles west of Marion, on Wednesday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Thomas Irvin, 26, of Bloomfield, Ky., was driving a 1999 Ford F250 pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 60 when he lost control of the vehicle. It exited the right shoulder of the roadway and traveled down an embankment. The vehicle struck a ditch and came to rest off the roadway.

According to KSP, Irvin and his 5-year-old son were taken via ambulance to Crittenden Health Systems for treatment. Irvin was wearing a seatbelt and his son was restrained in a booster seat.

Trooper First Class Darron Holliman investigated the collision. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Crittenden County EMS and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet assisted at the scene.

