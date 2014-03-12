Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder hosts student artist at Capitol

Hunner Kyle explains her artwork to Lt. Governor Peter Kinder in his office at the Capitol. She is a 3rd grade student at Clippard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Office of Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder)

Hunner Kyle presents Lt. Governor Peter Kinder with her “Space City” artwork, which will hang in the Lieutenant Governor’s Office in the Capitol. (Source: Office of Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder)

Lt. Governor Peter Kinder on Wednesday hosted a reception for Southeast Missouri student artists, their families and art teachers during the Missouri Citizens Day for the Arts at the Capitol.

Student artwork was submitted as part of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s 14th annual Children’s Arts Festival, with 1st, 2nd and 3rd-place winners named in each grade, third through eighth.

In addition, a total of 16 pieces of children’s artwork were selected from hundreds of entries representing 20 Southeast Missouri schools. Those selected pieces were presented to Missouri legislators to display in their offices as a reminder of the importance of state funding for the arts. Another nine pieces were selected to be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council.

All of the artwork appears in a printed booklet produced by the Arts Council and made available to the public for free.

“The arts enrich the lives of all Missourians,” Kinder said. “I always look forward to seeing the creativity expressed in these pieces that students produce for lawmakers. I congratulate this year’s winners and their educators for their commitment to the arts.”

A painting titled “Space City” by Hunner Kyle, a third grader at Clippard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, will be displayed in Lt. Governor Kinder’s office.

“The arts are an important part of the unique quality of life we enjoy in Missouri,” Kinder added. “It’s inspiring and gratifying to see the remarkable work of these young people and to see an appreciation for the arts cultivated early in their lives.”

