Low numbers for Illinois primaries

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

In less than a week, Illinois voters will head to the polls for the Illinois primaries.

Jackson County Clerk Larry Reinhardt says early voter turnout is on track to match the numbers four years ago.

With two days left still to vote early or absentee, 350 people already voted.

Reinhardt says some of the local races bringing people to the polls this year are the county's treasurer race and the representative for the 115th district.

"Jackson County has a little over 37,000 registered voters so that would only amount to about 1 or 1 and 1 1/2 percent of our total voters and we only expect about a 20 to 25 percent turnout county wide on election day," said Reinhardt.

The Jackson County's clerk's office will be open this Saturday for early and absentee voting.

Early voting for all poll centers will also be available at the Carbondale Civic Center Tuesday, March 4 and 11, Wednesday, March 12, and Thursday, March 6 and 13.

For more information visit: www.co.jackson.il.us 

