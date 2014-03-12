Fire damages home turned photography studio near Woodlawn

Firefighters battled a fire two miles east of Woodlawn early Wednesday morning.

Woodlawn Fire Captain Roger Haynes said crews from four departments were called out to a house fire at 3280 East Burbank road two miles east of Woodlawn at 4:15 a.m. He said when they arrived, flames were shooting out of the home.



Haynes said that there was extensive damage to the home from the smoke and the heat. He said the house that caught fire was a photography studio and that it is a total loss.



Nobody was hurt in the fire.

According to Haynes, as soon as the fire was out, Woodlawn Fire Department was called off the fire to assist with a crash on Interstate 64.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, Haynes believes it is not suspicious.



