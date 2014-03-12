Mt. Vernon High School over budget for new school

The original plan put the district $6 million over budget, which forced architects to come up with ways to save money.

A status report was given at Monday night's special board meeting to discuss the new high school in Mt. Vernon.

The school's future football field and auditorium have been drawn up but won't get built unless the school comes in under budget.

"On bid day if the bids come in favorable, they can still build them because we are still designing them," said Tim Kwiatoski with FGM Architects. "But, it also gives them the opportunity if the bids are a little more than they anticipated, it gives them the avenue to build them lat one and have a base building that's successful."

The school board made several decisions on materials they will use during construction, but officials say after March 24 they can't accept any more design changes if they want to complete the building by 2016.

"Our construction partners and McCarthy have done the best they can trying to manage that process and try to lessen the unpredictability side of things," said Kwiatoski.

The school will begin accepting bids in July.

It is unclear if they'll include bother or one or the other projects if they come in under budget.

