Oil spill causes road hazard in Murray

An oil spill has caused hazardous road conditions along sections of US 641 Business and KY 94 in Murray.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Murray Police reported that it looked like oil had leaked from a vehicle along a number of streets in the downtown area.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Calloway County Maintenance Crew has spread stone in some areas to help with traction and to absorb the material.

Crews say the main impact is along KY 94 near Industrial Road and along US 641 Business/Fourth Street near the Poplar Street intersection.

Drivers should be extra careful in these areas as the oil could pose a risk for several hours.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

