1 lane of eastbound I-64 open in Jefferson County, IL

One lane of eastbound Interstate 64 is open in Jefferson County near mile post 70.



A crash involving a semi truck closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Jefferson County near mile marker 69.

According to Trooper Joey Watson with Illinois State Police, one lane remains closed for clean up.



Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic was being rerouted at the Woodlawn Exit.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

