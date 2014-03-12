Police searching for driver that hit gas line in Pulaski County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a gas line in Pulaski County late Tuesday night.

According to Pulaski County Emergency Management Agency, it happened on US 51 just north of Mounds around 11:30.

The vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons, hit the gas line.

The driver left the vehicle and fled the scene.

The Emergency Management Agency says this is a major gas leak.

Crews on the scene say it sounded like gas was pouring out of the broken pipe.

A few homes in the area had to be evacuated until Cairo Public Utility could get to the scene and turn off the gas.

Emergency crews left the scene around 1 a.m. Wednesday and those evacuated from their homes were allowed to go back.

No one was injured.

The Illinois State Police are looking for the driver and investigating the crash.

