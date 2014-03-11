Illinois Super Sectional scores 3/11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Illinois Super Sectional scores 3/11

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Here is a look at the Illinois Super-Sectional scores from Tuesday, March 11 in Carbondale, Illinois.

IL high school basketball:

Class 1A Super-Sectional

  • Dieterich - 48
  • Sesser Valier - 57

Class 2A Super-Sectional at SIU

  • Nashville - 51
  • Teutopolis - 45

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly