KYTC: I-24 work zone complete at the Tennessee River Bridge

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge has been completed.

The westbound work zone along I-24 at the Tennessee River Bridge has been removed.

The deck sealing, joint replacement, and maintenance project at the 30 mile marker on I-24 at the Marshall-Livingston is complete.

All lanes at this site are now open to normal traffic flow.

